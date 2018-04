WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga city councilman Hal Gerhardt passed away unexpectedly at the age of 77, officials say.

Gerhardt was elected to the council in May 2015. He has lived in Watauga since July 1997.

Officials say the United State Air Force veteran had an upbeat personality and a zest for life.

A cause of death has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.