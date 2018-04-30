DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo welcomed a leggy giraffe baby born last Wednesday to second-time mom Chrystal.

The Zoo said in a news release Monday evening, the calf is 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds. It arrived around 11:00 p.m. April 25 after a “long two-and-a-half hour delivery.”

The keepers and the on-call vet came in that evening to monitor, and Chrystal delivered without any intervention. The Zoo said the baby was standing, walking and nursing within 45 minutes of delivery.

The calf and mom, Chrystal continue to bond behind the scenes where they’ll remain for the next few weeks until the baby’s debut.

The Zoo said it will announce the baby’s gender later this week.