Filed Under:Electric Reliability Council of Texas, electricity, heat, megawatts, power grid

AUSTIN (AP) — The operators of the electric that keeps most of Texas energized say they expect another record-breaking summer for electric power demand.

Nevertheless, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement Monday that it expects to have sufficient generating capacity to meet that record demand.

ERCOT forecasts a summer peak load of 72,756 megawatts based on normal weather. That’s more than 1,600 megawatts above the last peak demand record set in August 2016.

ERCOT says it now has 11 percent reserve generating capacity.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch