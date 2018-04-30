DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting is coming to Dallas this week and along with it protests and a presidential visit.

CBS News has confirmed President Trump will speak at the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum. While details of the president’s visit are still being finalized, this morning final preparations are underway at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

NRA signs supporting the 2nd Amendment are in place outside the convention center, but as the city prepares to welcome for thousands of convention-goers it is also bracing for the protestors that will come along with them.

The NRA has faced increased scrutiny and opposition since a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

It’s been known for weeks that Vice President Mike Pence would be making an appearance at the convention and because of that the NRA said it would ban guns at the meeting, announcing that “… firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance.”

On Twitter Fred Guttenberg, the father of slain Parkland H.S. student Jaime Guttenberg, called the announcement “enlightening.”

On so many levels, this is enlightening. According to the NRA, we should want everyone to have weapons when we are in public. But when they put on a convention, the weapons are a concern? I thought giving everyone a gun was to enhance safety. Am I missing something? https://t.co/f4wgNhJ7RI — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 28, 2018

President Trump has proposed plans allowing more guns in public places and having teachers undergo firearms training. He is also urging congress to pass a bill expanding the federal background check system.

“This will be the safest place in Dallas I promise you,” NRA TV host Grant Stinchfield said. “This may be the safest place in the country and we urge anyone to come down and talk to us, because it is… it’s a celebration about the constitution, about freedom, and certainly about our right to bear arms.”

This will be President Trump’s third address to the NRA. Governor Greg Abbott, and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are also scheduled to speak at the convention.

At least three rallies against gun violence are scheduled during the convention, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.