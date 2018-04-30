Filed Under:Crime, Crystal Ladawn Finley, Facebook, jail, social media, Southlake, suspect, theft, Twitter

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman wanted for identity theft across the metroplex is now behind bars.

Southlake police say Crystal Ladawn Finley was arrested after Plano police found her during a criminal trespass call at an apartment building. When first approached Finley told officers, “I don’t know what you been reading on Facebook but that ain’t me.”

Finley received a lot of attention on social media after Southlake police used a series of entertaining tweets to get the word out about her.

The post got 3.1 million reads, 28,000 shares and more than 5,000  comments.

Finley was also wanted in Grand Prairie and Carrollton.

