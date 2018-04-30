SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman wanted for identity theft across the metroplex is now behind bars.

Southlake police say Crystal Ladawn Finley was arrested after Plano police found her during a criminal trespass call at an apartment building. When first approached Finley told officers, “I don’t know what you been reading on Facebook but that ain’t me.”

Finley received a lot of attention on social media after Southlake police used a series of entertaining tweets to get the word out about her.

We have the warrant and we are letting all of our besties know what you’ve been up to. You’re welcome to reach out to Detective Ellis who is working this case at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us and he will totes fill you in! Gurl, CALL ME. Love, Southlake Police (7/7) pic.twitter.com/QQvnPrYbN7 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 24, 2018

The post got 3.1 million reads, 28,000 shares and more than 5,000 comments.

After 3.1 million reads, 38,000 reactions, 28,000 shares, and 5,300 comments, our criminal Crystal Ladawn Finley has been located and arrested by the outstanding @PlanoPoliceDept. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/YoCqPVW7Kl — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) April 30, 2018

Finley was also wanted in Grand Prairie and Carrollton.