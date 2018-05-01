Filed Under:Chatstep, Child Porn, child pornography, Dallas, Hugh Michael Glenn, prison sentence, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced a Dallas man to 30 years in prison for transporting and shipping child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Hugh Michael Glenn, 47, of Dallas, has been in custody since his arrest in September 2016.

According to the U.S. Attorney Northern District of Texas Office, Glenn transported child pornography by uploading an image of child pornography using Chatstep.

Law enforcement obtained Glenn’s laptop which contained the transported image and more than 2,000 other images of child pornography.

Glenn confessed to authorities he had gone to chatrooms and viewed child pornography on the Internet.

In 2003, Glenn was convicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas for transporting child pornography. In that case, he was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

