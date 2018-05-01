DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You could call it the ‘high calling’ of castoffs. At a nondescript storefront in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood, cars line up to drop off donations for the Genesis Benefit Store.

“I’m actually a survivor of domestic abuse, my mother and I,” says Jenny Alfia, while dropping off a load of donations. Now, the yoga instructor and owner of Eclipse Body Mind uses her closet purge as a way to ‘pay it forward’ and help others survive.

“I think this is a powerful way to keep them in business and keep the hotline running, and keep them in business,” says Alfia who adds that so many others helped her. The first step, she says, is knowing that “it absolutely can get better. It starts with believing in yourself, caring for yourself and asking for help… there is so much support in the universe.”

Those on the front lines in the domestic abuse battle say increased awareness has absolutely prompted more victims– primarily, but not always,women– to come forward. But, that means more resources are needed to provide those life-saving services.

“We are generally always at capacity,” says Bianca Jackson, Senior Director of Fund & Community Development for Genesis. “We don’t have enough beds, no shelter in the city has enough beds; so we have to work with each other to find other ways to help women: safety plan and work on the prevention side as well.”

Last year, Emily’s Place in Plano broke ground on a second building to help keep pace with demand. But, CEO Lori Conley says resources are always a step behind– so wait lists are still common.

So the packed parking lot at the Genesis Benefit Store is a very good sign… the store generates roughly a third of the funding for Genesis services that are always free to clients.

Bottom line, advocates say, everyone can do something to do more than pay lip service to stopping domestic abuse and providing life saving services for victims.

“I’ll never forget a donor who came in and gave a small donation and he said ‘this issue is bigger than each of us, but nothing is bigger than all of us’,” says Jackson, “so with that mindset, we really can make a difference.”