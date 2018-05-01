SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police in San Antonio said that a woman has been jailed for slashing her husband with a kitchen knife after she caught him looking at other women during a night out together.

Authorities said that 27-year-old Star Perez was with her husband celebrating a city festival called Fiesta on Saturday when she complained that he was ogling others.

An argument erupted when the couple returned home and authorities stated that Perez grabbed a knife and swung at her husband, striking him in the arm.

The husband ran outside and called police. The man told officers that his wife said, “I could kill you.”

Perez is being held Tuesday at the Bexar County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online records do not indicate whether or not she has an attorney to comment for her.

