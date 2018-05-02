DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars reportedly have a new head coach. A former Stars player.

CBS11 Sports has confirmed through sources that say it’s University of Denver men’s hockey coach Jim Montgomery.

A source told CBS4 in Denver that an official announcement is expected later this week.

The Montreal native will replace Ken Hitchcock who retired as the Stars head coach after this past season.

Montgomery has been the Pioneers head coach for the past five seasons, CBS4 reported.

The Pioneers have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Montgomery’s five years including winning the National Championship in 2017. He won the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year in 2017.

Before coming to Denver, Montgomery won two championships while coaching the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.

He was also an assistant coach at both RPI and Notre Dame. As a player, he won a National Championship during his senior season at Maine and spent 12 years playing professionally in the NHL and other leagues.