  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Stars, Head Coach, Hockey, Jim Montgomery, Local TV, NHL, University of Denver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars reportedly have a new head coach.  A former Stars player.

CBS11 Sports has confirmed through sources that say it’s University of Denver men’s hockey coach Jim Montgomery.

A source told CBS4 in Denver that an official announcement is expected later this week.

The Montreal native will replace Ken Hitchcock who retired as the Stars head coach after this past season.

amontgom2 Source: Stars Hire Former Player As New Head Coach

Jim Montgomery (CBS)

Montgomery has been the Pioneers head coach for the past five seasons, CBS4 reported.

The Pioneers have made the NCAA Tournament in each of Montgomery’s five years including winning the National Championship in 2017. He won the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year in 2017.

Before coming to Denver, Montgomery won two championships while coaching the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.

He was also an assistant coach at both RPI and Notre Dame. As a player, he won a National Championship during his senior season at Maine and spent 12 years playing professionally in the NHL and other leagues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s