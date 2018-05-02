Filed Under:Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Southwest Flight 957

(CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark made an emergency landing in Cleveland  due to a busted window.

None of the 76 people aboard were hurt.

The airline confirmed that the crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.

The flight landed safely in Cleveland.

The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance review.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch