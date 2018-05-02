(CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Newark made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a busted window.

None of the 76 people aboard were hurt.

The airline confirmed that the crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.

The flight landed safely in Cleveland.

The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance review.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018