Filed Under:Galveston, Houston, League City, Local TV, Roger Fortner, Samurai Sword, Shooting
(credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

LEAGUE CITY (AP) – Officers shot dead a Southeast Texas man police say threatened them with a samurai sword.

A multi-agency tactical squad was serving a search warrant at a home in the Houston-Galveston suburb of League City about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said an officer entered a bedroom and was confronted by Roger Fortner assuming a defensive stance with the sword. Trochesset said the 49-year-old suspect was shot first with a bean bag but remain unsubdued. At that point, the sheriff says another officer fired at Fortner several times with a rifle, killing him.

Trochesset said the search warrant was for narcotics and weapons at the house but that Fortner was not the subject of the warrant.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch