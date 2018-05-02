FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews reported to the scene of a train derailment in north Fort Worth early Wednesday. Dozens of train cars rolled off of the tracks just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Loop 820 and North Main Street, not far from Meacham Airport.

Multiple agencies have responded to the derailment, including some crews from out of state. They will be working throughout the day to remove about 40 train cars, about 25 of which somehow jumped off of the tracks. It is still not known what caused the derailment to occur.

Crews working a train derailment in 4300 blk of N Main no injuries reported. HazMat teams assessing. No leaks or spills at this time. pic.twitter.com/PAJvgdNHXs — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) May 2, 2018

Most of the cars were lumber carriers and gondola material carriers, the Fort Worth Fire Department said. There was only one tanker involved, but it is thought to have been empty. The Fort Worth Fire Department has been posting photographs on their Twitter page that show the mess and the cleanup.

Officials have said that it will likely be at least 18 hours before the situation is clear.

Hazardous material crews were among those who responded to the incident. They checked the train for any leaks or spills, but did not find anything alarming. The power company was also at the scene and has turned off power in the area as a precaution since some nearby power lines were damaged.

Most rail cars are lumber carriers and gondola material carriers. 1 tanker involved and is still being assessed pic.twitter.com/RtsIFTDB9k — Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) May 2, 2018

There have been no reports of injuries.

Anyone who needs to travel through this area will want to seek alternate routes. North Main Street has been closed from Loop 820 to Terminal Road, and is expected to remain shut down until late in the day. While nearby Meacham Airport has not been impacted, those heading into the airport will need to use the south entrance.