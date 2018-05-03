CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former college football player got to put some of his gridiron skills to use out in the real world Wednesday afternoon as a rookie police officer.

A purse snatcher made the wrong choice trying to run from Officer Kip Daily.

In a Facebook post Carrollton Police explained, “what the bad guy didn’t know was that before he caught criminals, Daily caught interceptions as a Defensive Back for the Wildcats. Running is kind of what he does. We’re glad he’s on our team now.”

Officer Daily got dozens of ‘thank yous’ and ‘attaboys’ from the public.

Check out a few of the responses:

“Thank you Officer Kip Daily for making this a proud memory for my daughter and granddaughters. God bless you with many more take downs of the bad guys. We’re praying for your protection each and every day!”

“So awesome that he’s a LEO right here in Carrollton! Used to watch him play as we have fam from the KC area.”

“Proud of you, thanks for your service & be safe, from A Wildcat.”