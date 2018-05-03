WEATHERSEVERE WEATHER | Alerts/Conditions | Radar
Filed Under:Chef, Cooking, Food, Human, Humanoid, IA, MIT, Robot, Sky Net, Technology

BOSTON (AP) — Robots can’t yet bake a souffle or fold a burrito, but a new restaurant in Boston is employing what it calls a “never-before-seen robotic kitchen” to cook up ingredients and spout them into a bowl.

Seven autonomously swirling cooking pots hum behind the counter at Spyce, which opened Thursday in the city’s downtown.

Experts differ on whether to call the restaurant’s machinery a robot or just an automated kitchen. But they also say it’s likely that the fast-food industry will experience more such automation in the coming years as machines replace more mundane food preparation and order-taking tasks.

Spyce was founded by four MIT undergraduates who built a prototype in their fraternity basement. They later partnered on the restaurant project with Michelin-starred chief Daniel Boulud.

gettyimages 457285732 Robot Fast Food Chefs: Hype Or A Sign Of Industry Change?

(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

