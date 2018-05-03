(CBS11) – The Cuckoos are an Austin, Texas-based rock band who are beginning to make a name for themselves in the garage/psych rock genre of music.
They were formed in 2014 by lead vocalist/keyboardist Kenneth Frost and lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dave North.
Other members of the band include drummer Cole Koenning and bassist Eric Ross. To me they sound a little like the 1960’s garage rock bands while remaining very contemporary.
On Friday, May 4, they will be appearing in Dallas at Three Links in Deep Ellum.
Their featured song is “A Little Bit Funky.”
Rock on, guys!
