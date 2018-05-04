  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:blood infection, hospital, Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital, Jim McGrath, President George H. W. Bush
File Photo: President George H.W. Bush (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush is returning home after his stay at a Houston hospital due to a blood infection, according to a family spokesperson.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after the funeral for his wife Barbara Bush.

The former president tweeted on Thursday, saying the staff at the hospital has been “so nice” during his stay there as he recovered from the infection. He was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room three days after he was admitted.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Bush “is doing well and is happy to return home.”

Bush’s son, Jeb, tweeted his thanks for the support. “Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s