HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush is returning home after his stay at a Houston hospital due to a blood infection, according to a family spokesperson.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after the funeral for his wife Barbara Bush.

President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp after treatment for an infection. His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 4, 2018

The former president tweeted on Thursday, saying the staff at the hospital has been “so nice” during his stay there as he recovered from the infection. He was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room three days after he was admitted.

Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here. The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here. https://t.co/VkWHmxzI6c — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 3, 2018

Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Bush “is doing well and is happy to return home.”

Bush’s son, Jeb, tweeted his thanks for the support. “Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home,” he said.