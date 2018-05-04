HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush is returning home after his stay at a Houston hospital due to a blood infection, according to a family spokesperson.
Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22, the day after the funeral for his wife Barbara Bush.
The former president tweeted on Thursday, saying the staff at the hospital has been “so nice” during his stay there as he recovered from the infection. He was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular patient room three days after he was admitted.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Bush “is doing well and is happy to return home.”
Bush’s son, Jeb, tweeted his thanks for the support. “Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home,” he said.