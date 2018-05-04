COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – A good Samaritan’s fancy footwork helped police in Columbus, Ohio nab a dangerous suspect.

It happened in April but police are just now sharing the story.

They aren’t revealing their hero’s identity for his own protection.

The man stepped out of a library, heard sirens and saw a man running his way. So he stuck one of his legs out and tripped the guy.

The suspect went flying and police caught up to him.

Officers said the good Samaritan might have saved lives by preventing a possible shootout.

They said the 18-year-old suspect’s pistol was loaded and had an extended clip that contained 29 rounds.