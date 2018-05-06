DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos Energy shut off gas to about 45 homes in northwest Dallas in order to fix what they call “non-hazardous leaks.”

The company said, during routine monitoring, crews found several “non-hazardous leaks” in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Darvany and Kinkaid. Crews are now working to replace pipes to fix the leaks.

Gas was shut off in the area so that crews could work. Atmos said it went door to door to about 45 homes to let customers know about the shutoff. There were no evacuations.

According to Atmos, the company was able to keep service to Burnet Elementary School with compressed natural gas.

Sondra Monroe and her son, Ben, were alerted by Atmos about the gas issues. Monroe said it’s a welcome relief that they are being fixed.

“We’re getting a new line put in. You can see what happened to that one house that blew up and lost a life. That may not happen to us. So I should be grateful and thankful they’re taking care of it,” said Monroe.

The homes affected by the leaks are about a mile away from the home on Espanola Drive that exploded and killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers in February due to a gas leak. The incident prompted Atmos to evacuate hundreds of homes to replaces miles of pipes.

Dallas councilman Omar Narvaez, who represents the district where the 45 homes are located, said Atmos reported it could take up to a week to replace the pipes for the homes affected. Narvaez said the residents are in good spirits and are grateful there is no danger to them.

“Because it is a week, you can see the finish line. Hopefully if they’re on schedule or even ahead of schedule, it won’t be that big of an inconvenience. We’ve got places we can bathe, cook, shower. We have family in the area,” said Ben Monroe.

The city opened up Bachman Recreation Center so that residents could take showers at the facility.