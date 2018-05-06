GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed a teenager at a Cicis Pizza parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Police say 35-year-old Oscar Baldamir-Hernandez confronted 19-year-old Gilberto Alejandro Hernandez in the parking lot of the restaurant at 1037 Northwest Highway.

The 19-year-old was shot several times and was found in the parking lot by responding officers around 4 p.m. Baldamir-Hernandez had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The teenager was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baldamir-Hernandez was located and arrested late Saturday evening and charged with murder. He is in Garland jail with no bond.