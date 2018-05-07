DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Installation of a colorful origami butterfly display is completed at Galleria Dallas.

The exhibit, made up of 4,000 paper butterflies, is called, From Fold to Flight.

The paper butterflies were created by volunteers for Paper for Water, a local non-profit created by 11 and 14-year-old Isabella and Katherine Adams.

The organization started when the girls made origami pieces which they created in exchange for donations with hopes of raising $500 to build a well in Ethiopia.

Paper for Water uses origami to raise awareness and funds about the global water crisis, and so far has raised over $1.5 million to fund more than 150 projects across the globe.

All 4,000 origami butterflies featured in Fold to Flight will be hand folded by Paper for Water volunteers.

On Saturday, May 12, Galleria Dallas and Paper for Water will host a free From Fold to Flight installation celebration event to bring attention to the mission and goals of Paper for Water, featuring internationally lauded origami artists Ekaterina Lukasheva.

At the celebration, which will be held on Level I near Sephora from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., guests can:

MAKE and take their own origami butterfly.

MEET professional origami artist, Ekaterina Lukasheva.

TAKE the opportunity to have one of Ekaterina Lukasheva’s beautiful origami instructional books signed.

SEE intricate live origami folding demonstrations by Ekaterina Lukasheva.

EXPERIENCE first-hand the burden of carrying water at the Water Walk, an interactive station which showcases the challenges of transporting water for children and families facing a water crisis.

LEARN about the world water crisis and what individuals can do to transform a thirsty community in our world.

“The barrel vaulted ceiling above the Galleria Ice Skating Center is the perfect gallery to host the beautiful origami created by the volunteer artists at Paper for Water,” explains Martha Hinojosa, Galleria Dallas director of marketing. “We are honored to host this beautiful installation and to bring attention to the global water crisis mission served by these amazing young women.”

From Fold to Flight is designed to bring attention and awareness to the mission of Paper for Water. Due to unsafe water and poor sanitation conditions in much of the developing world, millions of people live with the fact that the water they drink to survive may kill them. Diarrhea, which is an inconvenience in developed countries, can be deadly, especially to young children.

Paper for Water raises money to drill wells for some of the world’s 783 million people who lack access to clean water.

The exhibit will stay in place at Galleria Dallas until June 30.