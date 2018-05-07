DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a woman they say shot and killed another woman Sunday morning.

As a result of their investigation into the shooting death of Brittany Hooks, 25 at 2727 Kings Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, police are trying to find and arrest Nicole Williams, 36.

Investigators said they believe she is responsible for Hooks’ death.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicole Williams can contact Detective J. H. White at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.