DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are searching for a woman they say shot and killed another woman Sunday morning.

As a result of their investigation into the shooting death of Brittany Hooks, 25 at 2727 Kings Road around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, police are trying to find and arrest Nicole Williams, 36.

asuspect1 Dallas Woman Wanted For Sunday Homicide

Nicole Williams – Dallas homicide suspect

Investigators said they believe she is responsible for Hooks’ death.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicole Williams can contact Detective J. H. White at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

