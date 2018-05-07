DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Subha Sarcar’s journey to get his Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology didn’t go as expected. Doctors diagnosed him with AML, Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“It was extremely difficult. Nobody can prepare himself, or herself, for this kind of news in life,” explained Sarcar.

Chemo and stem cell treatments in the U.S. were expensive. Sarcar decided to return to India and be near his parents. It was there he started to receive treatments.

“And then the rest is history,” proclaimed the UT Dallas student.

He returned to Texas only to relapse. This time he needed a bone marrow transplant.

“So, again, I was in the hospital this time for a little longer. For about 45 to 48 days,” Sarcar explained.

Despite overwhelming odds, he beat the cancer.

“I have been given another life. So that means God wants me to finish my Ph.D.,” proclaimed the student.

Sarcar returned to UT Dallas to finish his doctorate work with a new perspective.

“I’m really happy because, although these were extremely painful moments, but I can say that throughout this time, I didn’t give up,” Sarcar told CBS 11 News.

His work and never-quit attitude will pay off later this week. He is scheduled to walk across the stage and receive his doctorate.