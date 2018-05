Mariners' Paxton Pitches No-Hitter In TorontoJames Paxton joined Dick Fowler of the 1945 Philadelphia Athletics as the only Canadians to throw a no-hitter.

Beltre Back In Rangers Lineup After Activated From DLAdrian Beltre is back in the Texas Rangers lineup after missing 12 games because of a left hamstring strain.

New Era Of 'Dodge Ball' At Southlake CarrollNew head coach Riley Dodge is working up a sweat at the Dragons Spring Football practices. It's a familiar setting for Riley, who won a state championship as the Dragons starting quarterback in 2006.

Former NFL Cheerleader Encourages Critics To Keep An Open MindA former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is urging everyone critical of NFL and NBA cheerleaders to "be open to different perspectives" before just chunking an institution.