IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving ISD teacher is on leave after three students accused him of touching them inappropriately at Lee Britain Elementary School.

One mother who did not want to be identified said her daughter came to her last month saying she was inappropriately touched by her music teacher. The mother said she contacted the school and filed a police report.

A spokesperson for Irving ISD said the teacher was placed on leave and is not allowed to come back until the investigation is over. The district released this statement:

“The Irving Independent School District administration is aware of the allegations involving a teacher at Britain Elementary School. The safety of our students and staff are our top priority and we take all allegations seriously. As soon as the district learned of the allegations, the Irving Police Department was immediately notified and the staff member has not returned to campus while the police investigate.”

In about the last month, Irving police said two other students have come forward claiming the teacher touched them inappropriately too. Police confirm they’re investigating the teacher for three cases of unwanted contact of a minor, a Class C assault. Police are in the process of interviewing the children but as of now, no charges were filed.

CBS 11 News spoke to the teacher at the center of the allegations. He said to speak to his attorney who had no comment. Police said the teacher is cooperating with investigators.