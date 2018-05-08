NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A registered sex offender is wanted on two felony warrants and a parole violation, after officials with the Dallas Independent School District say he falsified information to volunteer as a girls basketball coach at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Court records show Roderick Goodson is on seven years probation after pleading guilty to sexually assualting two girls, aged 16 and 17 years old.

Goodson was also barred, according to court records, from “going within 1000 feet of any premise where children 17 years of age of younger congregate.” Duncanville police say he violated that condition of probation within months.

Dallas ISD spokesperson Robyn Harris says the district discovered in December that Goodson was volunteering with Wilmer-Hutchins High.

Harris says Goodson first attempted to register online as a volunteer over the summer, but was rejected. He tried again several days later, but that time misspelled his name and used other false information in order to successfully register.

Goodson was serving in a volunteer position, helping coach the girls’ basketball team, when he attended an off-site basketball tournament in Fort Worth on December 2. While at the tournament, Harris says, someone from South Oak Cliff High School, who also participating in the tournament, recognized Goodson and alerted school officials. Goodson was asked to leave and he complied.

Records submitted to the court as part of a motion to revoke Goodson’s probation claim that while at the tournament he also “entered the changing room with the team members.”

A LinkedIn account for Goodson claims he once worked as a pastor and held several positions working with youth — including as a former football coach in the Dallas ISD. Harris could not immediately confirm any previous employment Goodson had with the district.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Goodson last registered as a sex offender with the Duncanville Police Department in November. Officers have since discovered he no longer lives at the address he provided.

Anyone with information about Goodson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duncanville Criminal Investigations Unit at 972-780-5037.