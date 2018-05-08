  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Dallas Love Field Airport, DFW airport, Diverted Flight, Local TV, plane rerouted, Southwest, Southwest Airlines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee, had to make an unscheduled landing at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

A statement from the airline says the Monday night flight was redirected from Dallas Love Field Airport to DFW after a “cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not fully have extended” and the landing could possibly require the plane to touch down at a higher speed.

The plane had left Nashville International Airport around 8:30 p.m.

Southwest says the captain used the longest available runway at DFW and emergency vehicles were positioned nearby to monitor the landing, which was ultimately “uneventful.”

The airline says they “worked quickly to accommodate” the 103 passengers onboard.

There were no injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s