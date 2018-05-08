DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee, had to make an unscheduled landing at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

A statement from the airline says the Monday night flight was redirected from Dallas Love Field Airport to DFW after a “cockpit instrument indicated one of the flaps might not fully have extended” and the landing could possibly require the plane to touch down at a higher speed.

The plane had left Nashville International Airport around 8:30 p.m.

Southwest says the captain used the longest available runway at DFW and emergency vehicles were positioned nearby to monitor the landing, which was ultimately “uneventful.”

The airline says they “worked quickly to accommodate” the 103 passengers onboard.

There were no injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)