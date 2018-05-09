DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning police located and took registered sex offender Roderick Goodson into custody in Duncanville. There were two felony warrants out for the 43-year-old and he was also wanted for a parole violation.

Police began their search for Goodson after officials with the Dallas Independent School District alleged he falsified information to volunteer as a girls basketball coach at Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

As a condition of his probation after pleading guilty to sexually assualting two girls, aged 16 and 17 years old, Goodson was barred from “going within 1000 feet of any premise where children 17 years of age of younger congregate.”

DISD officials say it was last summer when Goodson first attempted to register online as a volunteer, but was rejected. He tried again several days later, but that time misspelled his name and used other false information in order to successfully register.

Goodson was serving in a volunteer position at Wilmer-Hutchins High, helping coach the girls basketball team, when he attended an off-site basketball tournament in Fort Worth. While there, someone participating in the tournament recognized Goodson and alerted school officials. He was asked to leave and complied.

Records submitted to the court as part of a motion to revoke Goodson’s probation claim that while at the tournament he also “entered the changing room with the team members.”

Duncanville police took Goodson into custody around 10:00 a.m. today in the 700 block of Wood Lane. Detectives had been scoping out and keeping an eye on locations where he may have been hiding and identified him as he got into his car.

Goodson was taken to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department to be booked into the county jail.