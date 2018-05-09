CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – Bexar can be confusing to spell. So is Bowie. And Nacogdoches is always on the list.

Now you can apparently add Corsicana too.

As work finishes up widening I-45 through the city, a contractor installed a new sign for Exit 228 B, directing drivers to I-45 Business, through “Coriscana.” The large green highway sign is high up above the exit, and just a few feet beyond one down at ground level, with the city name spelled correctly.

City Hall had some fun with it, sending out a statement offering anyone who made the sign, approved it or installed it, remedial spelling lessons with the city library director.

“We are simply baffled on how this massive sign was erected with this mistake, and we want to help anyone who is spelling-challenged,” the statement read.

Dr. Marianne Wilson, just six weeks into her new job, was the first to admit she has made mistakes too, not the least of which was a typo on her dissertation.

TXDOT learned about the mistake Wednesday, saying a contractor had installed the new sign. Plans were to cover it up by the end of the day, and replace it by tomorrow.