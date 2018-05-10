GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Fire Department is waiting for a search dog to help them find a woman who may have been home when it was engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

A neighbor called firefighters at about 1 a.m. to the home at 4909 Collingwood Drive.

Heavy flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived. Firefighters quickly went inside, but were unable to locate the elderly woman who lives there. Neighbors told firefighters they thought she was home.

The cause of this fire is under investigation and it is unclear if the home had working smoke detectors.