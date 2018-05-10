NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Southeast Navarro County.

The crash happened near Highway 297 and FM 309 around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The pilot was injured and rushed to a hospital via air ambulance.

DPS said preliminary information indicates a two-seat helicopter was on approach to land at a private facility.

The aircraft lost power causing the pilot to autorotate and land in a wooded area.

The incident will be investigated by the FAA.