NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency responders are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Southeast Navarro County.

The crash happened near Highway 297 and FM 309 around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

helicopter crash in Navarro County (Chopper11)

The pilot was injured and rushed to a hospital via air ambulance.

helicopter crash in Navarro County (Chopper11)

DPS said preliminary information indicates a two-seat helicopter was on approach to land at a private facility. 

The aircraft lost power causing the pilot to autorotate and land in a wooded area. 

The incident will be investigated by the FAA.

 

