LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Dr. Dre is a west coast musician and businessman known the world over for his platinum-selling albums, for discovering Eminem, and for Beats, the headphones hanging around the necks of athletes and celebs. However, he is not a real doctor.

Dr. Drai, on the other hand, is an actual doctor — a Pennsylvania OB/GYN who has appeared on television and has authored books on sexual health with titles like “20 Things You May Not Know About the Penis.”

The two doctors have been locked in a multi-year dispute — an east coast/west coast feud of sorts — over their names.

Drai (whose real name is Draion Burch) wants to trademark the name Dr. Drai for his own medical and motivational speaking services, and for his books, videos, podcasts and other media.

Dre (whose real name Andre Young) has been attempting to block the trademark on the grounds that it could cause confusion between the two brands and falsely suggest a connection between the two men. But, last week, a trial and appeal board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office dismissed Dr. Dre’s challenge.

Dre did not issue a comment after the ruling. But buried in the 49-page document is a quote from Drai which summed up how he felt about the matter. “I was just appalled how someone would think that I wanted to be them,” Drai stated. “And I actually went to medical school.”

