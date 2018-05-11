NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The ribbon has been cut, and the newest stretch of tollway has officially opened in North Texas. The 360 Tollway opened late Friday afternoon to hopefully make improvements to travel between several counties.

The 9.7 mile stretch of 360 extends the highway from southern Tarrant County at I-20 down through Ellis and Johnson Counties to 287.

The mayor of Mansfield said he’s excited about the improvements the new tollway will bring. He was at the ribbon cutting and is looking forward to residents having a faster way to connect to the rest of the Metroplex.

“Having this connection between southeast Tarrant County and the north side of Tarrant County and rest of the Metroplex will certainly be a big benefit our residents and business owners,” said Mayor David Cook.

The cost to drive through the whole 360 Tollway will be $1.62 with a toll tag and $2.44 without.

Kendra Shier is the vice president of operations at “Jakes Burgers and Beers,” and she said she expects to see an immediate jump in sales because of the new toll lanes.

“To see this expansion and growth and to see the tollway open up to get more and more folks to come down and enjoy Mansfield. We’re thrilled!” said Shier.

Shier said the new tollway will save her about 30 minutes on her commute from Flower Mound.