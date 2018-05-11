PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth couldn’t do anything wrong the first 58 holes he played at The Players Championship.

Since then, hardly anything has gone right.

The latest episode was Thursday, when Spieth started off on a wild ride in the easiest scoring conditions. He three-putted from 6 feet for bogey on No. 10. He hit into the water and made bogey on the par-5 11th. He drove onto the 12th green to 10 feet for eagle. And then his tee shot kicked off the side of a bunker and went into the water on the par-3 13th for a double bogey. He hit one more into the water on No. 16 for another bogey.

It never got much better. Spieth had a 75 and was in jeopardy of missing the cut for the fourth straight year at the TPC Sawgrass.

“At Augusta, I can feel like I really didn’t play that great and I’m somewhere near the leaderboard,” Spieth said. “Out here, I felt like I didn’t play that bad and I’m like in last. So it’s two ends of the spectrum for me historically.”

Spieth was bogey-free until the fifth hole of the final round in his debut in 2014, eventually tying for fourth.

He is 11 over in his last eight rounds at The Players.

Spieth concedes he made bad swings on the 11th and 16th, two of his three balls in the water. Otherwise, he couldn’t figure out what went wrong.

“On 1, 2 and 3 I missed by a total of 6 feet,” Spieth said, feeling as though he was a product of a quick shift in wind or a bounce that was a foot from going the proper direction. “I didn’t miss a shot after trying to climb back, so that was frustrating.”

He played the final six holes in 1 over to salvage a reasonable score. He was headed to the range, feeling no need to work on any one thing.

“That was about as unlucky a round as I’ve probably ever had,” Spieth said. “It’s kind of frustrating, because I’m close on a course that hasn’t really yielded special results for me recently.”

