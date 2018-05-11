GATESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Clara Harris, the Texas woman who ran over her cheating husband with her Mercedes-Benz after she caught him with his mistress, is now a free woman.

A Houston jury sentenced Harris to 20 years in prison on what would have been her 11th wedding anniversary. It was in July of 2002 when Harris confronted her husband, David, and his mistress, Gail Bridges, in a hotel lobby.

After arguing with Bridges Harris returned to her car and with her teenaged stepdaughter in the vehicle the car, ran over her husband three times — eventually stopping the car on top of his body.

A private investigator who Harris had hired captured the event on video

Lawyers for Harris had argued she acted out of sudden passion.

Wearing a purple shirt and with her graying hair pulled back in a ponytail, Harris walked out of the Crane Unit in Gatesville after serving 15 years behind bars. She was first eligible for parole in 2012, but was denied and was turned down three more times. It wasn’t until November 2017 that Harris’ application for parole was granted.

As a condition of her parole Harris, now 60-years-old, must live in Galveston County, wear an ankle monitor and can have no contact with her former in-laws, her stepdaughter or Gail Bridges. She will be on parole until 2023.