DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Air Force veteran will be buried a few days from now with no family by her side.

Margaret King died several months ago, but the university where she worked held off burying her, hoping they would find her family. Months after her death, neither the University of North Texas or police have been able to track down any family.

She served three years in the Air Force in the 70’s. King will have full military honors when she’s buried at DFW National Cemetery on Wednesday. The only people expected to attend is a small group from UNT where she worked as a custodian.

While much remains unknown about Margaret King, what is for sure is she was very well-educated.

“She put down on her application that her hobby was her education,” said her supervisor at UNT, David Barkenhagen.

The 67-year-old had two associates degrees, a bachelors degree and three masters degrees. UNT said she was working on a graduate degree in interdisciplinary studies at the time of her death.

Back in September, she was found unresponsive in a parking lot on campus. The medical examiner said she died of natural causes.

Her supervisor at UNT describes her as professional, hard working and very private. She never talked about her family, barely mentioned her military service and did mention that she went to church, but didn’t say where.

Her funeral is planned for Wednesday, May 16 at 11:30 a.m. at DFW National Cemetery.

All veterans, even those who are homeless or don’t have families, get a free burial so long as they qualify and were honorably discharged. At DFW National Cemetery, those who don’t have families get a monthly visit from the Patriot Guard riders.

“They’re not forgotten. No matter what. It’s just saying thank you for your service…whatever happened on their life, the country has not forgotten they’ve done for us, for our freedom,” said John Spruyt, assistant director of the cemetery.