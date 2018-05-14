CBS 11 NEWS @ 4:30WATCH LIVE
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre will get his aggravated left hamstring further evaluated Tuesday, and the injury could put the active career hits leader back on the disabled list.

Texas was off Monday and will decide before Tuesday’s series opener at Seattle whether Beltre needs to go back on the DL.

Beltre was off the DL only five days before experiencing a similar feeling but in a different area of his left hamstring.

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers throws to first base in the fourth inning attempting to throw out Marwin Gonzalez #9 of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 11, 2018 in Houston, Texas. An error was issued on the throw. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He got hurt on a defensive play in the seventh inning of a loss at Houston on Sunday when he turned to try to get out a runner coming to third base.

Beltre has 3,080 hits. The 39-year-old is batting .314 in 29 games this season, his 21st in the big leagues, and missed 12 games on the DL because of the hamstring.

