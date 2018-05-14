  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bigot, bigotry, First Baptist Church (Dallas Texas), First Baptist Church in Dallas, Jerusalem, Jerusalem Embassy, Local TV, Mitt Romney, Mormon Church, Mormonism, Pastor Robert Jeffress, Religion, Rev. Robert Jeffress, Robert Jeffress

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Senate candidate Mitt Romney of Utah says a prominent Baptist minister shouldn’t be giving the prayer that opens the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem because he’s a “religious bigot.”

In a tweet Sunday night, the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee criticized Dallas minister Robert Jeffress for his remarks about Jews, Mormons and Islam.

Romney said, “Robert Jeffress says ‘you can’t be saved by being a Jew,’ and ‘Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.’ He’s said the same about Islam.”

The liberal group Media Matters reports on its website that Jeffress made the remarks cited by Romney in a 2011 speech at the conservative Values Voter Summit. Jeffress had introduced then presidential candidate Rick Perry at a speech and asserted that Romney wasn’t a Christian and Mormonism was a cult.

Jeffress responded in a tweet of his own by defending his view that “salvation is through faith in Christ alone.”

The role of Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, a Southern Baptist megachurch, underlines the significance of the Jerusalem event as an appeal to Christian conservatives, part of President Donald Trump’s base of supporters.

 

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s