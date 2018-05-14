NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This past weekend was deadly on the waters in North Texas. Two people drowned and another nearly drowned in two cities.

Rescue crews at Lake Grapevine were busy. As they searched the water for a man who had fallen off a boat they got a call for another rescue near Rockledge Park.

The first call sent the Grapevine Fire Department to the lake on Saturday, that’s when a man, not wearing a life jacket, went into the water from a pontoon boat. The search resumed Sunday with the help of the Texas Game Warden and the body, later identified as 38-year-old Venkatramreddy Velma, was recovered around 3:35 p.m.

The call near the park came as recue teams were still searching for Saturday’s missing boater. It took about 20 minutes for emergency crews to find the man, who also wasn’t wearing a life jacket, and get him out of the water. The 25-year-old was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

John Sherwood, the assistant chief of the Grapevine Fire Department, said, “It’s tragic, yet preventable if they would’ve just been wearing life jackets.”

The two incidents in Grapevine weren’t the only tragedies over the weekend. On Sunday, a 4-year-old boy in Arlington drowned in his family’s backyard swimming pool. The boy’s father spotted him in the water and called for help. He was rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center but did not survive.

As the weather heats up more and more people will head to the water to cool off, but according ot the American Red Cross more than 200 children drown in backyard pools each year.

When it comes to swimming pool safety here are a few tips from the experts –

Make sure everyone going in the water knows how to swim.

Actively supervise children at all times.

Secure your pool with appropriate barriers.

Keep toys away from the pool when no one is swimming.

Keep everyone, especially children, away from pool drains, pipes and other openings.

No diving in a pool that is not deep enough.

Don’t allow running on the pool deck.

Empty blowup pools after each use.

Learn Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

While most children between one- and four-years-old drown in home swimming pools, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say drownings among people 15 years and older mostly happen around natural bodies of water.

Most of the same safety rules for pools apply when swimming in natural bodies of water, but officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department also suggest you –