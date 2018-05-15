LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — You’ve heard of firefighters being called to get cats out of trees… well, this time rescuers were called to convince a human (who was very content being perched) to come down.

The woman spent, who spent the night in the tree in a Los Angeles park, finally come down this morning.

The woman descended a ladder shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 11 hours after the Fire Department was called to Lanark park in the San Fernando Valley.

Firefighters had set up an enormous air bag to prevent injury in case she fell, and firefighters on ladders tried to talk to her. Firefighters did everything they could to encourage the woman to come down. At one they even got a McDonald’s Happy Meal for her.

Police said the woman could not be forced down from the tree because technically she wasn’t breaking any laws.

But about an hour after sunrise, she slowly climbed down a ladder after a fire captain established a rapport with her.

Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott says she became unstable as she was being led to an ambulance and police restrained her.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)