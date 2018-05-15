  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are still trying to identify the body of a transgender female found in White Rock Creek around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The medical examiner’s office has not ruled a cause of death yet.

Police said the victim is a black, transgender female about 5’3” approximately 130 pounds.

Police said a kayaker called to report a body in White Rock Creek near 6900 Merriman Pkwy.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled the body ashore and the Dallas County Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

Police are calling this an “unexplained” death at the moment.

