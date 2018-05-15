DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are still trying to identify the body of a transgender female found in White Rock Creek around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The medical examiner’s office has not ruled a cause of death yet.

Police said the victim is a black, transgender female about 5’3” approximately 130 pounds.

Police said a kayaker called to report a body in White Rock Creek near 6900 Merriman Pkwy.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pulled the body ashore and the Dallas County Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

Police are calling this an “unexplained” death at the moment.

WATCH DPD TUESDAY AFTERNOON NEWS CONFERENCE