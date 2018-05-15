FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For most of North Texas, if you didn’t like your property value for next year, it’s too late to try to protest it.

The new deadline of May 15 saw thousands of homeowners filing online and in person, in hopes of reducing values and tax bills for next year.

A few places were still accepting notices though a bit later.

The Dallas County Appraisal District said it would take online applications until midnight. Denton County was taking them until Friday, due to mailing out notices later than other districts.

In Tarrant County, chief appraiser Jeff Law said more more than 75,000 notices had been filed by Monday. He expected numbers to be similar to last year, when 137,000 protests were filed.

Law said more than 71 percent of the cases had already been resolved though, either through an automated system online, or appraisers reviewing and accepting alternate values from owners.

Many of the property owners getting into lines Tuesday outside the Tarrant Appraisal District offices, were doing so for the first time.

Earl Minchew said he’d seen the taxes on his property rise more than $1,700 over several years, even though he said engineers had told him if he ever sold his property, his house would be bulldozed.

“He said your foundation is just totally shot, there’s cracks running from the front of the house all the way through to the back and everything,” Minchew said, which he intends to bring as evidence at a hearing with the appraisal review board.

An increase in value can significantly affect a tax bill. The median home price in North Texas is $258,000, up more than six percent since last year.

For a home in Fort Worth, that would mean paying $395 more in taxes at current rates, adding about $33 to a monthly payment.