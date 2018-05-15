  • CBS 11On Air

HOUSTON (AP) — A popular Texas travel center will argue in federal court that a competitor’s cartoon logo of an alligator licking its lips is too similar to the company’s signature logo illustration of a beaver wearing a baseball cap.

Buc-ee’s trademark spat with San Antonio’s Choke Canyon has been ongoing for months and testimony is scheduled to begin this week in Houston as to whether Choke Canyon infringed on an established trademark.

Buc-ee’s is a popular stop for travelers in need of gas, food or shelf upon shelf of Texas tchotchkes. Choke Canyon is a rest-stop chain that specializes in barbecue.

Both animals are positioned in the same way, with each logo have a shade of yellow as a background.

The Houston Chronicle reports Buc-ee’s has sued a number of competitors that used cartoon mascots.

 

 

