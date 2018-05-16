CBS 11 NEWS @ 4:30WATCH LIVE
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Jeff Auvenshine, Local TV, London, royal fan, Royal Wedding, selfie, traveler

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas resident Jeff Auvenshine is a self-proclaimed fan of everything royal. He’s also an avid traveler.

royal wedding local 2 Dallas Man Heading To London Hopes To Get Selfie With Royal Couple

Jeff Auvenshine (CBS11)

So, it’s no surprise to friends and family to hear he booked a trip to London this weekend to participate in the festivities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

“I had been talking about it with my friends, and they were like are you really going to do this so I was like okay I’m going to make this happen,” said Auvenshine.

He cashed in some airline point and booked a hotel right along the carriage route outside of Windsor Castle.

royal wedding local 3 Dallas Man Heading To London Hopes To Get Selfie With Royal Couple

Jeff Auvenshine (CBS11)

“I’m just planning on being there, getting up and walking around and being amongst the thousands of people,” said Auvenshine.

The carriage ride outside of Windsor Castle is expected to last about 25 minutes and Auvenshine says he has one goal during that time that will make his trip a royal success.

“If I can get close enough to the carriage line, and I can turn around and take a selfie with Harry and Meghan in the photo or maybe the Queen or whoever else that would be awesome,” he said.

He says he will be back to North Texas Sunday night because he’s expected back at work bright and early on Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s