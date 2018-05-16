DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas resident Jeff Auvenshine is a self-proclaimed fan of everything royal. He’s also an avid traveler.

So, it’s no surprise to friends and family to hear he booked a trip to London this weekend to participate in the festivities of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

“I had been talking about it with my friends, and they were like are you really going to do this so I was like okay I’m going to make this happen,” said Auvenshine.

He cashed in some airline point and booked a hotel right along the carriage route outside of Windsor Castle.

“I’m just planning on being there, getting up and walking around and being amongst the thousands of people,” said Auvenshine.

The carriage ride outside of Windsor Castle is expected to last about 25 minutes and Auvenshine says he has one goal during that time that will make his trip a royal success.

“If I can get close enough to the carriage line, and I can turn around and take a selfie with Harry and Meghan in the photo or maybe the Queen or whoever else that would be awesome,” he said.

He says he will be back to North Texas Sunday night because he’s expected back at work bright and early on Monday morning.