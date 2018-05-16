  • CBS 11On Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released images they hope could help identify a victim in a more than five-year-old cold case.

tcmeo 1303618 final e1526500977694 Fort Worth Police Hoping Facial Reconstruction Images Help In Cold Case

computerized image of deceased woman found in 2013 in Fort Worth (FWPD)

Police said on March 20, 2013, around 9:00 a.m., a construction crew discovered a human skull in a field at 7300 Calmont Ave.

Homicide detectives arrived and found a shallow grave near the skull.

The grave contained the rest of the body. The remains have yet to be identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office provided the following description of the body:

Hispanic Female
Age: 21 to 35 years old
4 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall; small frame
Long, wavy brown hair; layered up to 13 inches long
Dental/teeth pattern was a fixed three-bridge unit involving teeth 6, 7 and 8 (right-central and lateral incisors and canine).

screen shot 2018 05 16 at 3 01 49 pm Fort Worth Police Hoping Facial Reconstruction Images Help In Cold Case

FWPD cold case poster

The time of death is believed to be October 2012 until early 2013; more than likely fall of 2012 due to extensive decomposition and a period of cooler weather. A food wrapper was found in the grave on Oct. 11, 2012. The death was ruled a homicide.

On June 14, 2013, a clay facial reconstruction and initial press release were performed in hopes of identifying the victim; she is still unidentified.

screen shot 2018 05 16 at 3 01 37 pm Fort Worth Police Hoping Facial Reconstruction Images Help In Cold Case

clay facial reconstruction in Fort Worth cold case (FWPD)

Anyone with tips/information can contact 817-392-4340.

