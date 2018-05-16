FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released images they hope could help identify a victim in a more than five-year-old cold case.

Police said on March 20, 2013, around 9:00 a.m., a construction crew discovered a human skull in a field at 7300 Calmont Ave.

Homicide detectives arrived and found a shallow grave near the skull.

The grave contained the rest of the body. The remains have yet to be identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office provided the following description of the body:

Hispanic Female

Age: 21 to 35 years old

4 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall; small frame

Long, wavy brown hair; layered up to 13 inches long

Dental/teeth pattern was a fixed three-bridge unit involving teeth 6, 7 and 8 (right-central and lateral incisors and canine).

The time of death is believed to be October 2012 until early 2013; more than likely fall of 2012 due to extensive decomposition and a period of cooler weather. A food wrapper was found in the grave on Oct. 11, 2012. The death was ruled a homicide.

On June 14, 2013, a clay facial reconstruction and initial press release were performed in hopes of identifying the victim; she is still unidentified.

Anyone with tips/information can contact 817-392-4340.