PONDER (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Ponder are investigating a shooting that left at least two people dead. It happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 600 block of Lonestar Park Lane, near FM 2499.

The victims were located inside of the home.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Ponder Fire Department responded to the scene, and the Texas Rangers have been called in to assist with the investigation.

An official with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said that there is no ongoing threat to the community, but did not say if the suspect has been caught or killed.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, but the condition of that individual is not known.

Further details about incident have not yet been released.

