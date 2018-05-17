CBS 11 NEWSTHIS MORNING | WATCH LIVE
Filed Under:convenience store clerk, execution, Executions, Huntsville, Juan Segundo, Kwame Rockwell, Local TV, Murder, rape, sexual assault, Texas executions

HUNTSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas prison officials have received court documents setting execution dates for two prisoners from the Fort Worth area, bringing to eight the number of inmates set for lethal injection in the coming months.

juan segundo Execution Dates For 2 Fort Worth Inmates On Death Row

Juan Segundo (credit: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson says Juan Segundo is set to die October 10 for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old Fort Worth girl in 1986. He was arrested nearly 19 years later after a DNA match tied him to the slaying of Vanessa Villa. Segundo also was tied to the rape-slayings of two women in the Fort Worth area in 1994 and 1995.

Also, Kwame Rockwell is facing execution October 24 for the 2010 killing of 22-year-old Fort Worth convenience store clerk Daniel Rojas during a robbery. A bread deliveryman also was killed.

