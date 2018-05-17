DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency dispatchers at the Dallas Police Communications Call Center are getting a much needed upgrade to their work space.

On Thursday a “Down Room” was dedicated and unveiled to the employees.

The room equipped with a zen like atmosphere, furniture, and comfort lighting is meant to offer call takers and dispatchers a safe place to de-stress and relax in between tough calls.

“I really appreciate it because we go through a lot of stressful things, and then you just go to a room and it’s quite and you can relax,” said DPD Dispatcher Cynthia Thomas.

The role of a dispatcher is one that demands the employee to maintain professionalism and calm in all situations.

DPD call taker Chrisine Lee said sometimes that can be a tough task to accomplish when they realize the heartbreaking nature of the calls they take.

Lee added, “You have to go on, and serve the next person 100 percent, so at times you have to take a break.”

The down room was made possible through private donations and the help of “Safer Dallas, Better Dallas.”