Filed Under:Cole Hamels, MLB, Neck Stiffness, Texas Rangers

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) –  The Texas Rangers have scratched left-hander Cole Hamels from his start against the Chicago White Sox due to neck stiffness.

gettyimages 957513504 e1526593555603 Rangers Hamels Scratched From Start Due To Neck Stiffness 

Cole Hamels #35 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 11, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Instead, Doug Fister moved up one day to pitch Thursday night’s series opener on regular rest. The veteran right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Houston, yielding three runs and four hits.

The Rangers did not immediately announce a starter for Friday night’s game.

The 34-year-old Hamels is 2-4 with a 3.48 ERA in nine starts this season. He pitched six sparkling innings in a 1-0 victory against the Astros last Friday.

The Rangers are currently 17-27 and in last place in the AL West division.

