  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air Force, Bomber, Local TV, Memphis Belle, National Museum of the United States Air Force, restoration, World War II, World War II bomber, WW II, WWII

DAYTON, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — For the first time since getting a yearslong restoration, the World War II bomber Memphis Belle is set to go on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Ohio.

The B-17 “Flying Fortress” will be introduced Thursday morning as the anchor of an extensive exhibit in the Dayton-area museum’s World War II gallery.

The Memphis Belle has spent the last dozen years or so undergoing a piece-by-piece rehabilitation, from the clear plastic nose cone down to the twin .50-caliber machine guns mounted in the tail.

The plane was celebrated for being the first bomber to survive 25 missions over occupied Europe and return to the U.S.

For years, it had been displayed outside in its namesake Tennessee city, deteriorating from weather and vandalism.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s