EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police say a 7-month-old South Texas girl has died after being left in a car parked outside a school when her teacher father apparently forgot her on a day of triple-digit temperatures.

Eagle Pass police Officer Humberto Garza on Thursday said the baby’s death appears to be accidental.

Garza says the father on Wednesday apparently forgot to leave the girl at day care before work.

Eagle Pass Police said emergency personnel were summoned to a school parking lot around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Forecasters say temperatures reached 100 degrees Wednesday in Eagle Pass, 130 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The Eagle Pass Independent School District didn’t immediately return a message Thursday.

